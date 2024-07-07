Hurricane Beryl remnants to impact Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - Last week I mentioned that Category Five Hurricane Beryl could impact Michigan in the weeks to come. It tore through the Caribbean leveling and flooding several tropical islands. While the storm has been downgraded significantly and will impact Texas next, the remnants of it along with rain may very well impact Michigan by Wednesday. This system won't be a hurricane or tropical storm when it gets here, but it may produce an all day rain on Wednesday. At this time, no severe weather is likely.

Take a look at the track of the center of circulation from Beryl over the next few days. It starts in Texas, moves, through Arkansas, then eventually into Illinois, Michigan, and Canada. See images below.

FOX 17 6PM Monday

FOX 17

FOX 17

FOX 17 6PM Thursday

Take a look below at our precipitation chances this week. Note that the remnants of Beryl are reflected in the Wednesday - Thursday time frame.

FOX 17

While we may see a shower/storm on Monday and Tuesday...not related to Beryl, more rain chances arrive Wednesday as Beryl inches closer to Michigan. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, but an all day rain is Possible on Wednesday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.