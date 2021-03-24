Helpful tips to prepare and plan ahead for severe weather

GRAND RAPIDS — Severe weather season is quickly going to be upon us and this week marks Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan. The week helps get us thinking about the weather threats we have and planning to prepare for them. This afternoon we have a statewide tornado drill at 1 o'clock. It’s a good time to know how to be aware, be prepared and have a plan for when storms hit. Most of our severe weather happens during the spring and summer time when conditions are just right, but we haven’t seen extremely strong tornado producing severe storms in quite some time.

If you would like to learn more about severe storms and help the National Weather Service during severe weather season you can become a trained SKYWARN weather spotter. All you have to do is sign up for one of their virtual training days listed on their website here.

Its all about starting the conversation at home and making sure your family knows where your storm shelter spot is in the house and what you should have in your emergency preparedness kit.

NASA and NOAA have partnered together on a site called scijinks.gov where there’s a lot of information on all of this where you can learn more and plan fun weather activities to help start that conversation and plan.

