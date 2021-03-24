Statewide test tornado drill occurs at 1 P.M. today

WEST MICHIGAN — It's that time of year again when we are entering severe weather season. In fact, this is SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK, an effort on the part of NOAA and the National Weather Service to re-acclimate ourselves with the procedures and protocols of severe weather.

Today, Wednesday March 24, 2021 at 1 P.M. a test tornado drill will occur across the state. The National Weather Service will send out mock/fake warnings across the NOAA weather radio. We may also hear warning sirens sound across the state in communities from east to west and north to south. While some communities may not participate or decide to hold their own test drill at other times, don't be surprised if you hear the sirens.

If you cannot be tuned to tv/radio/phone during severe weather season, a NOAA weather radio is a great way to get watches/warnings/advisories. Keep in mind we should all formulate a family safety plan for these types of events. Always pick the lowest level of the building or structure, or an interior room such as a closet.

Recall that a TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. These watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. A TORNADO WARNING means either a tornado has been spotted, or is radar indicated. You should take cover immediately.

We'll have more tips on air and online this week for Severe Weather Awareness Week. Please stay safe.