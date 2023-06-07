GR city pools open on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has three city pools, one at Martin Luther King Park, one at Richmond Park and one at Briggs Park.

All three open on Friday at noon.

It takes months for the pools to be prepped for opening day.

Admission is just $1 for people 17 and younger who live in Grand Rapids, and $3 for adults who live in Grand Rapids.

Prices jump slightly for people from outside city limits, with the rate being $3 for youth nonresidents and $5 for adult nonresidents.

It takes about a week for the pool to fill, and at last check, the Richmond Park Pool is 78 degrees.

More than 60 lifeguards are trained and ready to keep the pools safe for the summer.