Annual Crohn's and Colitis walk raises $100k for a cure

An estimated three-million Americans live with Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, including around 100,000 Michiganders.

On a sunny Saturday at Millennium Park, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation held their annual Take Steps walk to raise money for education and hopefully, a long-awaited cure for the inflammatory bowel diseases.

“It’s a disease that really affects so many people,” said the foundation’s community manager Lauren Wingarden. “For families, coming together and knowing that you’re not fighting this alone is by far the most important part.”

The event was emceed by FOX17’s Candace Monacelli and Todd Chance.

Crohn’s and colitis can lead to a frequent need to use the bathroom, issues with skin or vision, joint and abdomen pain, extreme fatigue, and weight loss.

“It does really affect the whole person,” said Wingarden. “We have pediatric patients that get diagnosed as young as one, and one of our honored heroes didn’t get diagnosed until she was in her 40s.”

This year’s honored hero was Nancy Crumback, who was diagnosed later in life. She walked in last year’s event and sewed masks during the pandemic to donate the proceeds to the foundation. Crumback now leads a virtual support group and walked this year for her friend David Sowerby, a colleague of hers in the Caledonia school system. The two were friends – Crumback has Crohn’s and Sowerby had colitis. He passed away from complications in November.

“That is why I’m walking,” said Crumback, “I don’t want to lose any more friends.”

Saturday’s Take Steps walk raised $100,000 for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

