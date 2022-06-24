Join the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Michigan Chapter at Take Steps West Michigan to raise awareness and funds for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis on June 25.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at the Millennium Park Grant Pavilion. The event will kick off with a festival of events where attendees can get information from IBD-affiliated businesses and organizations, hear from 2022’s Honored Heroes , and connect with other people impacted by IBD.

There will also be a children’s Fun Zone filled with games and activities, a dunk tank, and more.

The ceremony will be followed by a walk on a marked trail at 11 a.m.

There are plenty of ways for the community to get involved in Take Steps. Anyone can donate to Take Steps online to a team of their choice or sign up to volunteer at the event.

To form a team for Take Steps or register for the walk, visit cctakesteps.org/westmichigan2022.

Take Steps is the most extensive nationwide fundraising campaign of the year. Patients, family, friends, and supporters celebrate and encourage each other to fight against Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, or inflammatory bowel diseases.