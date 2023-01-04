'GERI' program addresses youth violence through literature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A multiple-agency partnership, which created the Grow, Engage, Read, Imagine, or 'GERI' book series, says they're not the end-all solution to violence in the Greater Grand Rapids community.

But, it's a start.

The book series encourages all types of productive conversations, from starting small children learning consent from the time they can hold a board book— to adolescents.

This isn't the only solution, says Mykal Ward, director of youth educational programming for Safe Haven Ministries. That's why the parent guidebook to the book series contains other local resources, as well as discussion guidelines, with the goal to reduce the violence that young people may experience.

GERI is available at the Grand Rapids Public Library.