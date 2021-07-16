Former NFL linebacker David Harris hosting free youth football camp in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa Hills high school alum David Harris is coming off of an eleven-year career in the National Football League after retiring in 2018.

Next week, he'll be back at his alma mater to give back to the Grand Rapids community.

Harris and the Ottawa Hills football program are partnering to put on a free youth football camp for kids from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The camp will be held on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids.

Harris' camp has been held every year since 2006 and has annually had nearly 200 kids in attendance. Registration will begin that morning at 8 a.m.