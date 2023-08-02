FOX 17 Unfiltered takes on the Chili Dog Challenge at Rockford's Corner Bar

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 p.m. for the full story!*

12 hot dogs in four hours.

Sounds easy, right?

That's what Max Goldwasser and Matt Witkos thought as they walked through the doors at Corner Bar in Rockford on Wednesday.

The Corner Bar has been a local landmark in that area since 1935, made famous for its Chili Dog Challenge.

Thousands of people have tried, and thousands have failed. However, 6,300+ people have shown those dogs who's boss by beating the challenge and getting their names up on Corner Bar's Hall of Fame.

The challenge does cost you $29.99 to play, but if you finish 20 dogs, Corner Bar waives your bill.

The most hot dogs ever eaten in one sitting at the Corner Bar was 50. A woman, who only goes by the name of "Molly," was able to do it in 22 minutes. Whoa.

Those closer Max and Matt got to starting the clock on their own attempt, the more their excitement was replaced by nerves. However, once they walked through those doors, there was no turning back.

Watch the video above to see if those two brave souls were able to tackle to challenge, or if the challenge tackled them (or both).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube