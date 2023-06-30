West Michigan Weekend Events: 4th of July food, festivals and fireworks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holiday weekend is upon us, and there’s plenty of events to keep you and your family busy and entertained all weekend long!

Calling all foodies— the Grand Rapids Foodie Fest is happening this weekend at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids.

Attendees can enjoy local live music, dance and music performances, finely chosen curated foods and drinks, local merchants and much more.

The Foodie Fest features different cuisines from a seafood boil to Jamaican deliciousness, pizza, dessert and everything in between.

Schedule:



Friday, June 30: 3 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

From there, you can head over to Ah-Nab-Awen Park for the downtown Grand Rapids Independence Day Celebration, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public.

It features more food, vendors, exhibits, music and more—then, at 10:30 p.m., the fireworks show begins.

There will be fireworks shows, parades and 4th of July events all throughout West Michigan, all weekend long, so make sure to check out our events schedule to see what’s happening near you.

READ MORE: Your ultimate guide to 4th of July 2023 in West Michigan

If you’re looking for something a little quieter, head to the Kalamazoo Nature Center for the “Great Blazes!” guided walk on Saturday.

You’ll get to go on a hunt for invasive species along the Ridge Run Trail, and the walk will be at a leisurely pace to encourage observation, discovery and conversation.

The walk starts at 11 a.m. It costs members $5 and nonmembers $10.

Kick off Independence Day weekend with a Veteran Memorial Car Show on Saturday at the Hot Rod Harley Davidson in Muskegon.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., is free for spectators and great for the whole family.

There will be food trucks, music, live and silent auctions, raffles and a Hooligans Team flyover at 10 a.m.

You’ll be able to check out all sorts of vehicles— makes, models and years.

All the proceeds will go to Lighthouse for Veterans to help end veteran suicide.

The Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival is in full swing in Battle Creek, featuring everything from amazing air show demonstrations to hot air balloons, live music, two fireworks shows, a carnival, food, shopping and more!

The festival started Thursday, June 29 and runs through Tuesday, July 4.

