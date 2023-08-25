Weekend Events: August 25-26, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grab the family and roll over to the 28th Street Metro Cruise— already in full swing. 100,000 people are expected to come check out the cars. The main sites are at Rogers Plaza and Woodland Mall, but there are three smaller pit stops along 28th Street, too. There’s plenty to see and do— from live music and food trucks to activities for the kids and more. It’s happening all day Saturday. Head to the website for a full schedule.

The Grand Rapids Ballet is embracing the end of summer with an outdoor show at their second annual Summer Dance Festival. Guests can enjoy world class dance, tasty food and beer tents— right outside of the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. The show will feature performances of many styles from classical to contemporary and ballroom to hip-hop. The stage opens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and there are kids activities as well. Bring your chair to this free event.

It’s a celebration of all things Polish at Calder Plaza as the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids celebrates 60 years. The festival is already in full swing, with delicious food, music, dancing, culture and more. There will be beautiful pottery and glassware for sale, children’s activities, cooking and dancing demonstrations, paczki eating contests and so much fun. The festival is family friendly, free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A full schedule is on the website.

The Backyard Burgers and Brews Festival is back in downtown Battle Creek for its 8th year. The event brings the community together with local businesses to celebrate the end of summer. Nearly 50 food trucks that go far beyond burgers will be there, along with live music from the San Luna Trio and 50 Amp Fuse, local beer and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 6 p.m.- 11 p.m. Saturday in downtown Battle Creek.

Saturday is National Dog Day, and there's a celebration at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland for Bark in the Park. Find all kinds of resources for your furry friend, like groomers, trainers, vets, treats, accessories and more. There will be fun for the humans too, with balloon animals, caricatures, a food truck and more. The event is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

