A deep dive into Grand Rapids' lengthy Polish past

When you walk inside the building at 921 Jackson St. in Grand Rapids, you're immediately surrounded by symbols of Grand Rapids' Polish past.

“We've been here for 145 years," says Anna Tylzynksi, the president of the Polish National Aid Society, referring to Jackson Street Hall. "Our intention is to be here an additional 145 years.”

The hall was built in 1888, ten years after the formation of the Polish National Aid Society.

“We are the oldest Polish club in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and/or, from our investigations, the oldest Polish club in the United States of America," Tylzynski said.

She explained how halls, like that one, were introduced as social clubs on the surface, but on a deeper note, used as a vehicle to acclimate immigrants to the Grand Rapids' area.

“No matter what your ethnic roots are, it is important that you always keep it alive, and keep it functioning," she said.

According to the 2000 U.S. census, Grand Rapids had the 18th-largest Polish population in the country. That goes along with 14 Polish and Lithuanian halls in the city.

"It's not just some nondescript, middle-sized Midwestern city," says Matthew Gryczan, a Polish Heritage Society Board member. "It's Grand Rapids. It has that Polish and Lithuanian character to it.”

This year, the Polish Heritage Society is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

One of its biggest projects in recent memory was revitalizing the Blue Army Monument at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Walker Avenue.

“It had fallen into disrepair," Gryczan said. "It was covered with lichens and mineral stains. People actually forgot who built it and what it was for.”

He continued, “This is a monument to the Blue Army. The Blue Army were men from Grand Rapids, and other places in the United States, that went over to fight for the independence of Poland. Everybody here yearned for the country to be reunited. Well, when they had the opportunity to go over and fight for it in World War I, these men could not fight in the American Army because they weren't U.S. citizens, but they could join the Polish army.”

It's a lengthy history with an undeniable impact on the modern identity of Grand Rapids.

That identity will be put on display this weekend during the Dozynki Festival at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

There will be plenty of activities, food vendors, live music and so much more for everyone to enjoy. As always, admission is free!

Don't forget about the paczki-eating contest at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Come try and steal the #PaczkiPrince title away from FOX 17's own Max Goldwasser.

The festival itself runs for three days (Friday through Sunday).

