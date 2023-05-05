Tulip Time Carnival: Operated with love from a local family

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

When the Skerbeck Entertainment Group had the opportunity to take over the Tulip Time Carnival, it was a no-brainer.

"I love playing the Tulip Time Festival," said Sonja Skerbeck, who co-owns the group with her husband.

The group travels across Michigan, and dips into other midwest states, during the six months out of the year they operate.

However, they haven't always been in charge of the Tulip Time carnival. That changed about ten years ago.

While Carnival Midway at Tulip Time Festival is not their biggest operation, it definitely means the most.

"I happen to also live here," Sonja said. "This is where my family calls home. My kids all go to West Ottawa Public Schools, and, in fact, I'm proud to say I have a graduating senior this year who will be marching in the parade. Yeah, we really enjoy being here.”

The carnival is a true family business. Sonja feels fortunate to have married into such a life.

The Skerbeck family started as circus performers in their home country of Bohemia.

Sonja said they emigrated to the United States in the 1800s to start a better life. For them, that better life meant falling into the entertainment world and becoming circus performers in the Wisconsin region.

“They decided that after seeing the Ferris wheel, maybe they shouldn't be walking a tightrope anymore, maybe they should start looking at these mechanical rides," Sonja said. "It's not just me — it's my husband, it's my brother-in-law, it's my sister-in-law, it's a multi-generational family business.”

All 19 rides, game stations and food vendors arrived in the parking lot of the Holland Civic Center on Tuesday. It's a quick turnaround to get everything ready by Friday, as the carnival opens to the public one day before the Tulip Time Festival officially begins.

Sonja said there are about 70-75 people on staff who help put it all together. There was a scare on Wednesday, when one of the workers fell while setting up a ride. He had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As they awaited a status on the worker, it wasn't clear how that fall would affect the carnival, if at all. However, since he is expected to be okay, the carnival will continue to operate as planned.

The carnival runs from May 5-May 14. Ticket information and carnival hours can be found at this link.

