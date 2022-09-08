A living legend: Looking back on Jay Leno's career

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — *Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 p.m. for the full story!*

Jay Leno.

When you see that name, what comes to mind? His 22 years on The Tonight Show? His world-famous garage, filled with with 203 cars and 168 motorcycles? Maybe it's his timeless career as a stand-up comedian? Or how about his latest gig hosting You Bet Your Life?

Whatever it may be, you can see a clear theme here — the man loves to entertain and never stops working.

“People always talk about the fact that I never touched a dime from The Tonight Show," Leno told FOX 17. "I never did because I like living on the money I make as a comedian. You always want to be hungry. When you're in showbiz, you have a tendency to get lazy. 'Oh, those checks come in and I'll just wait for the next year.' Well, eventually they stop. By that time, it's too late.”

It's not just the work on stage he enjoys. In fact, Leno said that's the easy stuff. The tough job is inside his garage, where he gets his hands dirty fixing up his fleet.

“I always say, 'When the head and the hands work together, that's when the heart is healthy,'" he said. "I like to work. I'm not a vacation guy. So you do kind of physical stuff during the day, and then you work with the head at night. That actually works out pretty good.”

The first car Leno ever bought in California was a '55 Buick Roadmaster.

It was in the early '70s. Leno had just landed in Los Angeles and needed a car. He opened an old Pennysaver, found a car less than 10 miles from the airport, took a cab and showed up.

“I went, 'Now I have to buy the car,'" he joked. "When I get there, I have no way home. So I gave him $350 and I drove away. (I thought), 'Okay, now I have a car and a place to live.' They're big cars — a Buick. You can sleep in it.”

He added, "So it wasn't the smartest way to do business, but it worked out ok. I met my wife in that car. We got married in that car. I drove it to my first Tonight Show. Drove it to my last Tonight Show. It's still next door.”

Leno has a lengthy resume, one he modestly said isn't very impressive (which is definitely not true). With everything he's done, he said he's most proud of the fact he avoided falling down a dark path like many of his peers have in the industry.

"I'm astounded the people in this business it get this close to the finish line, and then they screw up," he said. "I have so many friends that have fallen into the cliche pattern of drugs, alcohol, abusive behavior, screwing around almost to the point where you will — really, really I mean, you can't keep a lid on this?”

Leno continued, "I guess that's probably one I'm proud of. I've been married 42 years. I've been married to my great wife. We have a good time. Don't go crazy. You have a good time.”

The new season of You Bet Your Life begins Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m., right after FOX 17 Unfiltered.

