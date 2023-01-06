World of Winter helps small businesses in GR succeed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — World of Winter has returned to Grand Rapids.

The massive art installations throughout downtown, in the off season, are welcome news for new businesses that have begun to pop up throughout downtown Grand Rapids.

A growing conglomerate of retail — a faction of business that is new to the downtown area specifically — has grown throughout 2022.

Gazelle Sports and Courage and Soar on Monroe Center are both new additions to the business community downtown, ready to welcome curious art observers as they meander through the displays in downtown GR.

Courage and Soar owner Kayla Benda says supporting their new business, which expanded from their existing store, Oh Hello Paper Company, supports more than just her business. More than 70 local artists' work is sold at both businesses.

“It’s employing people in your community. Supporting local artists,” says Benda.

Gazelle Sports, also new to downtown Grand Rapids, says events like World of Winter help people realize they have a downtown location. Having retail neighbors means a lot too.

“With more stores opening all the time — and I think Downtown Grand Rapids Incorporated does a great job with community engagement,” Marcus Lynch said.

All-seasons events are part of further creating a cohesive business community — especially with a Michigan winter already underway.

“Winters in Michigan, you never know what you’re going to get,” Kayla said.

