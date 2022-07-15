Introducing FOX 17 Unfiltered: Starting 7 p.m. Monday

FOX 17 is excited to announce our newest show hitting the airwaves — FOX 17 Unfiltered! This show takes a unique approach to connect you with your community, focusing on the positives.

West Michigan is such a beautiful place filled with incredible people, but you’ve never seen it like this. Every weeknight at 7 p.m., starting Monday, July 18, Host Max Goldwasser goes below the surface to bring you to the heart of every story.

Most of the stories you'll see fall under four themes:

Moving through the Mitten: A fun way to highlight both well-known and hidden attractions across the state, telling the story behind them on a deeper level than you’d see in a typical feature piece.

You Got Served: West Michigan has such a diverse food scene. We want to fill your plates with tasty backstories of restaurants and their owners while having our plates filled with great food in the process.

Did Ya Know?: Helping you learn more about the area you live in by uncovering a piece of history, or by highlighting a unique angle of a familiar story.

Stories from the Sidewalk: An unscheduled conversation in a West Michigan neighborhood. Max sets up a table on a sidewalk, with an open chair and open mic next to him, inviting people to take a seat. Everyone has a story – you just have to ask the right questions.

We are so excited for this show to begin — we hope you are just as excited to tune in!

Again, you can watch FOX 17 Unfiltered on-air every weeknight at 7 p.m. or on your streaming devices.

