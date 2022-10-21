Goldy's Goodies: Top 5 Halloween Candies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — *Watch the full story tonight on FOX 17 Unfiltered at 7!*

With Halloween right around the corner, a hot-button topic in the FOX 17 newsroom, and likely with your family and friends, revolves around Halloween candy.

What's the best? What's the worst? What deserves more attention? What is way too overhyped?

To settle the score, Max Goldwasser broke down his top five favorites in the first-ever edition of Goldy's Goodies.

FOX 17's Reece Cole, Lauren Kummer and Elliot Grandia joined the show to offer their opinions. Spoiler alert — there was a lot of back and forth over the choices made.

There were ten candy options to start: 100 Grand, Skittles, Nerds Ropes, Air Heads Xtremes, Candy Corn, Twix, Kit Kat, Starburst, Reese's and Snickers.

Click on the video (when it becomes available after 7 p.m.) to see which ones made the cut for Max's top five favorite candies.

Whether or not you agree, send him your list back on social media! Hit Max up on Twitter (@MaxGoldwasser), Facebook (@MaxGoldwasserFOX17), or email (@Max.Goldwasser@FOX17online.com). He would love to see what you can come up with and he's ready for any and all debates that come his way.

No matter what candies you prefer, we all hope you have a safe and happy Halloween!

READ MORE: How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube