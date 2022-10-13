How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is less than three weeks away!
The city of Grand Rapids has released several tips on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year.
If you plan on going door-to-door or handing out candy, the Grand Rapids Police Department advises community members to take the following precautions:
- Trick-or-treat between the hours of 6–8 p.m.
- Switch on your front porch light at sundown.
- Only stop at homes that have a front porch light turned on.
- Children should be accompanied by a designated adult chaperone.
- Wear reflective or light-colored clothing.
- Bring a flashlight.
- Follow a route that requires minimal street crossing.
- Stay on sidewalks. If this is not possible, walk on the left side of the street to watch for incoming traffic.
- Do not enter strangers’ cars or houses under any circumstances.
- Do not consume candy until after it has been inspected by an adult.
- Remain vigilant while driving in residential areas.
