How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is less than three weeks away!

The city of Grand Rapids has released several tips on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year.

If you plan on going door-to-door or handing out candy, the Grand Rapids Police Department advises community members to take the following precautions:

Trick-or-treat between the hours of 6–8 p.m.

Switch on your front porch light at sundown.

Only stop at homes that have a front porch light turned on.

Children should be accompanied by a designated adult chaperone.

Wear reflective or light-colored clothing.

Bring a flashlight.

Follow a route that requires minimal street crossing.

Stay on sidewalks. If this is not possible, walk on the left side of the street to watch for incoming traffic.

Do not enter strangers’ cars or houses under any circumstances.

Do not consume candy until after it has been inspected by an adult.

Remain vigilant while driving in residential areas.

READ MORE: Experts share tips on how to keep pets safe this Halloween

READ MORE: Meijer unveils line of adaptive Halloween costumes for children

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube