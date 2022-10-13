Watch Now
How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween

Posted at 9:57 AM, Oct 13, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is less than three weeks away!

The city of Grand Rapids has released several tips on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year.

If you plan on going door-to-door or handing out candy, the Grand Rapids Police Department advises community members to take the following precautions:

  • Trick-or-treat between the hours of 6–8 p.m.
  • Switch on your front porch light at sundown.
  • Only stop at homes that have a front porch light turned on.
  • Children should be accompanied by a designated adult chaperone.
  • Wear reflective or light-colored clothing.
  • Bring a flashlight.
  • Follow a route that requires minimal street crossing.
  • Stay on sidewalks. If this is not possible, walk on the left side of the street to watch for incoming traffic.
  • Do not enter strangers’ cars or houses under any circumstances.
  • Do not consume candy until after it has been inspected by an adult.
  • Remain vigilant while driving in residential areas.

