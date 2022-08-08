Celebrating International Cat Day at the Happy Cat Cafe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 Unfiltered is all about connecting with your community and sharing the good stuff. Today, we weren't just connecting with people- we added cats to the list too.

That's because today is International Cat Day!

To celebrate, FOX 17 took a trip to Happy Cat Cafe, the purr-fect place for cat lovers.

Here, you can grab a cup of coffee and hang out with all of the cats. And by the way, they're all adoptable!

To date, the Cafe has helped find homes for more than 600 cats.

Cats- and pets in general- can help lower stress and provide comfort.

But for college students living in pet-less dorms, people with family members who are allergic, and anyone else who can't own a pet right now, you can always hang out with cats at the Happy Cat Cafe.

Dozens of FOX 17 viewers have shared photos of their cats with us on Facebook to celebrate International Cat Day To share your favorite feline, visit facebook.com/foxonline.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

