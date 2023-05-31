Connecting a Community: Lori's Voice 'excited' for return of its biggest fundraiser

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

The sounds cars ripping around the track at Berlin Raceway will be replaced by children's laughter during the return of Walk for the Challenged, the biggest fundraiser of the year for Lori's Voice.

The last time this event happened was in 2019. Since then, a few changes have been made within the organization.

Earlier this year, founders Lori and Dave Hastings announced they would be stepping away from their duties after serving the community for years.

Marianne Hunderman took over as the Executive Director of Lori's Voice. Her daughter, Ericka, is the reason she became involved in the special needs world.

Ericka, 15, has been driving a power wheelchair since she was three. She even designed the T-shirts for this year's event!

There's a lot to look forward to this year — the walk itself, games for kids with cool prizes, face painting, ice cream trucks, doughnuts and so much more.

However, Marianne said the biggest appeal is finding a way for those in the wheelchair community to connect with one another.

"It's always fun when you're together with other wheelchair users or stroller users and medical equipment. It's the only time you get together and be like, 'Oh, where did you get that cup holder?' And, 'Oh, those are really good tires.' Otherwise, you're in a community where people look at your equipment, and they're definitely not checking it out. 'Oh, yours is a little better than mine. Let's compare.' They're like, 'Oh, that's too sad.' So, this is the only place where you feel connected.”

Jennifer Whittenbach, whose son, Lucas, is the ambassador for the Walk for the Challenged, echoed that sentiment.

"As a caregiver, (Lucas') chair has no cup holder on it. We're always looking for ways to attach things and ways to keep things. So, something just as simple as a cup holder and saying, 'Hey, you've got that attached. How do you have that attached? Where'd you get that?' Being able to make those connections and find equipment.”

With all the funds raised from this event, Lori's voice will be able to provide handicap accessible vans to families, along with other helpful equipment.

The race is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can sign up for the race all the way up to 8:15 that morning.

Register by Saturday, May 6 for a free race t-shirt.

