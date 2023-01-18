Cannonsburg creating West Michigan's first winter triathlon

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

It has never been done before in West Michigan — until now.

Cannonsburg Ski Area is introducing the area's first-ever winter triathlon; The Abominable Snow Tri.

"It consists of a 5k run, a 10k fat bike, and then a roughly a two-mile cross country ski," said Erika Chapman, who's on the Cannonsburg Ski Patrol team.

Chapman has been a patroller at Cannonsburg since 2008. The full ski patrol team has 130 members — every single one of them is a volunteer.

This event is meant to support that group, which has struggled to bring in their normal amounts of donations because at least one partnering organization went out of business.

That fundaing, Chapman said, is crucial.

"The area does provide us with our medical supplies," she said, "but we do still need to raise money for training events. We'd like to send our patrollers up to Crystal or Boyne, and things like that, so we can do additional training for either medical training or also additional ski training so that, when we do have an accident, our patrollers can safely carry them down off the hill."

The triathlon race will take place at Cannonsburg Ski Area on February 19th, 2023. Registration ends on Thursday, February 16th.

