Best friends collecting cans to pour money into community

FREEPORT, Mich — Wendy Marble and Tama Allerding are best friends that have bonded over their love of collecting cans and bottles.

Together, the pair has collected more than 660,000 cans to donate money to various charities.

"The more you do it, the better you feel and you just know that you're making a difference," Marble told FOX 17 News. "I want to make life for somebody else easier, that's what I'm after. One step at a time, one can at a time."

Marble was featured as a FOX 17 Pay it Forward Person of the Month in November 2020 for her efforts.

She told FOX 17 she got the idea as cans started piling up early in the pandemic while bottle return services were shut down.

"I thought, you know what, I bet other people are sick of having their cans around the house too," she explained.

Once she shared the idea on Facebook, friends and community members were eager to contribute.

"It went nuts! 50,000 cans later, I'm not kidding you, my garage was packed," she said.

Marble enlisted Allerding's help, and the rest is history.

The two have spent the last two years traveling across West Michigan, picking up bottles and cans. Marble estimates that she's driven more than 60,000 miles in that time.

They started by donating money to Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary and the Barry County Humane Society.

Now, they have a long list of causes they've contributed to and have a soft spot for charities helping veterans.

"We've done over $66,000 dollars and it's been donated. $33,000 dollars has stayed right in Barry County, just in our own community," said Allerding.

Even with gas prices topping $4.00 a galloon, and expensive repairs needed on Marble's vehicle, the pair isn't ready to stop their mission just yet.

"I said, let's go to $100,000 dollars , that would be a million cans," Allerding said. "I said that can be our retirement."

Marble added, "That would be kinda cool, I would love it. That one millionth can, then we're done."

But knowing these two-- the can collection will probably continue, just as their friendship does.

"It's been a blast," Marble told FOX 17 News. "I dragged her into it, but I think she's stuck now. I don't think she wants to go anywhere."

To keep up with their efforts, or to donate, join the Facebook group One Dime at a Time Making a Difference.