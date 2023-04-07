GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Much of Riverside Park on Monroe Avenue NW was covered in floodwater due the storms that downpoured earlier this week. However, it didn’t stop people from enjoying their Friday at the park.

Floodwater not dampening people’s Friday at Riverside Park

“We like to walk here because of the water and the river,” said Georgianna Klein while standing next to her friend Rasa Lofley. “Now the flooding is just very exciting.”

Klein said they first stopped by Meijer Gardens but they couldn’t find a place to park. So, they drove over to Riverside and took a stroll on the dry part of the walking path.

A look at the floods at Riverside Park.



The Grand River, which runs alongside it, is currently at 16 feet and will crest at 18 feet over the weekend.



But it didn’t stop people 🚴🏼from 🚶🏽‍♀️enjoying 🐕 their 🛹 day. 🏃🏽‍♀️💨 @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/1nyp2rlAta — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) April 7, 2023

“It’s interesting to see what is causing the flooding. Like most of the flooding is happening inside and I guess at the bend. And, you can still get over the bridge,” Lofley said while pointing to some of the flooded spots. “Unless it’s really rushing, I’m good.”

The Grand River, which runs alongside Riverside Park, wasn’t rushing. However, closer to the city, by Fish Ladder Park, it was swift.

The city of Grand Rapids posted about it on social media and requested that people not use the river recreationally for a few days, considering it was at 16 feet and is expected to crest at 18 feet over the weekend.

So, people enjoyed their day from the sidewalk.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Fish Ladder Park flooded after the storms from earlier this week.

“I come out here today walking these two dogs for a family. Getting out and about in the fresh air and enjoying this beautiful day,” Tom Bulley said with two lively dogs by his side. “Actually, they sometimes take me for a walk. So, yeah, I can’t complain.”

Riverside Park was so flooded that some parking lots and roads in the park were closed.

However, the FOX 17 weather team stated that warmer weather is expected soon, with 60-degree temperatures over the weekend and 70-degree weather every day between Wednesday and next Sunday.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Floodwater is so high its covered most of a park bench at Riverside Park.

As for Friday, people enjoyed the day jogging, riding their bikes, skateboarding and observing the floodwater.

“We spent our winter in Florida and so it was hard to leave that,” said Becky Grady who was out on a run. “But coming here now it’s really wonderful to see the buds start coming in, the crocuses, and daffodils.”