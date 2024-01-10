'X-Men' star Patrick Stewart teases possible return of Charles Xavier in 'Deadpool 3'

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films. However, could the founder of the X-Men make an appearance in the sequel? In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Patrick Stewart teased the possible return of Professor Charles Xavier in the film.

In the interview, Horowitz brought up the return of Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. He then told Stewart that he predicts the actor will make an appearance in the film. “It has come up, there’s been a process,” said Stewart. “But the last two to three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know.”

Stewart’s version of Charles Xavier was introduced in the first X-Men movie, which was directed by Bryan Singer and released in 2000. He later reprised the role in X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

Both Stewart and Jackman announced that they would retire from their X-Men roles after 2017’s Logan, which showed the deaths of both Xavier and Wolverine. However, Stewart later returned to the role in the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the film, Stewart played an alternate version Charles Xavier, who was a member of the Illuminati on Earth-838.

Since Marvel regained the rights to the X-Men characters in 2019, other cast members from the 20th Century Fox films have appeared in the MCU. In the Disney+ series WandaVision Evan Peters appeared as a character who claimed to be Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, before it was revealed that he was actually an imposter named Ralph Bohner. Kesley Grammer reprised his role as Beast/Dr. Hank McCoy in the most recent MCU film The Marvels.

In addition to Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 3 will also feature Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios. Garner previously played the character in 2003’s Daredevil and 2005’s Elektra, which were also produced by 20th Century Fox.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on July 26.

