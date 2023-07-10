Jennifer Garner's Elektra will return in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner’s version of Elektra is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner will reprise the role in Deadpool 3.

Garner’s version of Elektra Natchios was first introduced in 2003’s Daredevil. The film was directed by Mark Steven Johnson, and starred Ben Affleck as Daredevil/Matt Murdock. In the film, Elektra was Matt’s love interest. She later went after the superhero after he was framed for the murder of her father by the assassin Bullseye (Colin Farrell).

Garner later reprised the role in the 2005 spin-off film Elektra. The film was directed by Rob Bowman, and also starred Goran Višnjić, Will Yun Lee, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa.

Elektra was created by writer/artist Frank Miller, and first introduced in Daredevil #168 in 1981. In the Netflix Daredevil television series, Elektra was played by Élodie Yung.

Garner won’t be the only former superhero actor returning for Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films. Jackman had previously announced that he had retired from the role after 2017’s Logan.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in “The Multiverse Saga,” which has already brought back several actors from other Marvel film series. Jackman’s X-Men co-star Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor Charles Xavier in last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home featured the return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, as well as several of the villains from their films.

Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy. Levy’s previous work includes The Adam Project (2022), Free Guy (2021), and the Night at the Museum trilogy (2006-2014).

The film will also be the first Deadpool movie set in the MCU after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019. 20th Century Fox also produced the Daredevil and Elektra films.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

