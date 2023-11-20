'What If...?' Season 2 trailer shows more worlds from the MCU's multiverse

Fans will be able to revisit the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse this holiday season. Marvel has released a new trailer for Season 2 of the animated series What If…? The new season will premiere on Disney+ on December 22.

Each episode of What If…? looks at a different universe, where events occurred differently than they did in the MCU. The series stars Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, who introduces the audience to a new universe each episode.

The second season will feature an episode set in 1602. Marvel Comics previously published a comic book series titled Marvel 1602, which ran from 2003-2004. The series was written by Neil Gaiman and featured art by Andy Kubert. It followed alternate versions of the Marvel characters who lived in the 17th century. Season 2 will also have an episode featuring Iron Man and Valkyrie racing vehicles on the planet Sakaar.

The trailer also showed that an episode featuring Happy Hogan will be set during the Christmas season. In the trailer, Happy warns Darcy Lewis that Avengers Tower has been taken over. This won’t be the first time that fans have been able to see their favorite Marvel heroes during the holidays. 2013’s Iron Man 3, which also featured Happy Hogan, and the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye followed Tony Stark and Clint Barton during the Christmas season.

Unlike most Marvel Disney+ shows, which are released weekly, a new episode of What If…? will be released every day for nine days.

What If…? is one of many recent MCU projects that has dealt with the multiverse. The franchise’s recent films are part of the “The Multiverse Saga.” Spider-Man: No Way Home featured Tom Holland’s version of Spidey teaming up with the versions played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed the Sorcerer Supreme traveling to different universes, including one featuring an alternate version of Captain Carter, a character from What If…? Season 1.

The upcoming film Deadpool 3 will feature Ryan Reynold’s version of the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from the universe of the X-Men films that were produced by 20th Century Fox. Jennifer Garner will also reprise her role as Elektra Natchios from the Daredevil and Elektra films, which were also set outside of the MCU. “The Multiverse Saga” is set to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

The second season of What If…? will premiere on Disney+ on December 22. The trailer for Season 2 can be watched below:

