Tim McGraw bringing 'Standing Room Only' tour to Grand Rapids next June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country superstar Tim McGraw is coming to Grand Rapids!

The three-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on June 1, 2024. He will be joined by singer-songwriter Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 starting at 10 a.m. on the venue's website, according to ASM Global.

We’re told VIP options will be available, include a chance to meet Tim!

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” says McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

The Standing Room Only tour is named after Tim’s 17th studio album, which releases Aug. 25.

