The Jonas Brothers to perform at Van Andel Arena this November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Grand Rapids!

Nick, Joe and Kevin are scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Register for the fan presale online now through Monday, July 31 at 10 p.m. Those selected for presale tickets will be notified with access codes beginning Thursday, Aug. 3, according to venue officials.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Van Andel Arena’s website Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in limited supply.

ASM Global says the worldwide tour is the brothers’ largest yet.

The Tour begins at Yankee Stadium Aug. 12.

