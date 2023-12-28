'Joker' sequel images show Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Gotham's infamous couple

Next year, Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the Joker/Arthur Fleck will return to the big screen. This time however, the Clown Prince of Crime will be joined by Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel, played by Lady Gaga. Joker director Todd Phillips has shared two images from the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie á Deux. The film is scheduled to be released on October 4.

Both images can be found in the Instagram post below:

The first photo shows an incarcerated Arthur without his Joker makeup. At the end of the first movie, Arthur was shown as a patient at Arkham Asylum. The first film also revealed that Arthur’s mother was also a patient at Arkham.

The second photo shows Arthur in his full Joker look with Dr. Quinzel. In the comic books, Dr. Quinzel was Joker’s psychiatrist at Arkham. However, she eventually fell in love with the villain and joined him in his criminal activities as Harley Quinn.

Joker and Harley Quinn’s relationship was introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, where Harley made her first appearance. Their relationship was also shown in the 2016 DC Extended Universe film Suicide Squad, which featured Jared Leto as Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley. The film also used flashbacks to show Harley’s origin story.

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, Joker: Folie á Deux will also star Zazie Beetz, who reprises her role as Arthur’s former neighbor, Sophie Dumond, from the first film.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker," in theaters on Oct. 4.

The first Joker movie was released in 2019, and went on to make over $1 billion. The film was later nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Phoenix was awarded an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Joker in the film.

Joker: Folie á Deux is one of several upcoming Batman-related movies. A sequel to 2022’s The Batman is in development with Robert Pattinson returning as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Matt Reeves will also return to direct the second film. The Batman – Part II is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025.

Another movie version of Batman will be introduced in the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold. Unlike Pattinson’s version of the Dark Knight, this version of Batman will be part of the new DC Universe that is being developed by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film will also feature Bruce Wayne’s son Damian Wayne, who later takes up the mantle of Batman’s sidekick: Robin. The Brave and the Bold will be directed by Andy Muschietti. Muschietti previously directed this year’s DCEU film The Flash, which featured different versions of Batman played by Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney.

