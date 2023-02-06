'The Batman' sequel coming in 2025

Robert Pattinson’s version of The Dark Knight will be returning to the big screen in 2025. According to Variety, The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025.

Matt Reeves, who directed and co-wrote the first film, will return to direct the sequel. Reeves is co-writing the script with Mattson Tomlin.

2022’s The Batman follows a younger version of The Dark Knight, who works with Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) to stop the serial killer The Riddler (Paul Dano), who is killing elite citizens in Gotham City. Batman’s investigation leads to him teaming-up with Catwoman/Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). Batman must also confront Gotham City’s corruption under crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). The film also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot.



Along with The Batman Part II, a spin-off television series about Farrell’s version of the Penguin is in development for HBO Max. Another spin-off focusing on Arkham Asylum is also in development for HBO Max.



Although Pattinson’s version of the character will return in 2025, Batman will next be seen on the big screen in this year’s DC Extended Universe film The Flash. The film was directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen. It will also star Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne, reprising the role from director Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). Ben Affleck will also appear as his version of Batman/Bruce Wayne from the DCEU. Affleck first played the character in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He later reprised the role in Suicide Squad and 2017’s Justice League.

On January 31, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that a new version of Batman would be introduced in the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold. It will be a different version of the character than Pattinson’s in The Batman films, and will be set in the DC Universe that is being developed by Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. The Brave and the Bold will feature Batman and his son Damian Wayne. In the comic books, Damian Wayne is the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, the daughter of the villain Ra’s al Ghul. Batman did not know of his son’s existence for years, and Damian was raised by Talia and the League of Assassins. He later went on to become the latest character to take on the mantle of Batman’s sidekick Robin.

