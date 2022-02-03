Broadway Grand Rapids appoints new president & CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids (BGR) has announced a new president and CEO following Mike Lloyd’s retirement.

Meghan Distel was promoted to fill the role after acting as the company’s director of marketing and public relations, the performing arts theater tells us.

We’re told Distel’s appointment as the company’s new CEO was the result of a unanimous board decision after a nationwide search that spanned months.

“Out of all of the strong candidates who applied, Meghan stood out because of her experience and her passion for Broadway Grand Rapids,” says BGR Vice Chair David Skidmore.

BGR says Distel was instrumental in quadrupling ticket sales over the last ten years.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to move into this new role with an organization I am so passionate about,” says Distel. “I look forward to not only continuing the mission of bringing incredible theater to Grand Rapids but also connecting with the people of West Michigan and growing opportunities for everyone in the community to enjoy the best of touring Broadway.”

Hamilton is the next show in BGR’s season lineup. Visit BGR's website for more information.

