Broadway Grand Rapids to hold lottery for 'Hamilton' tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Want a chance to win Hamilton tickets next month? Broadway Grand Rapids has announced a digital lottery ahead of the first performance at DeVos Performance Hall on Feb. 8.

We’re told the first lottery opens Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Use the official Hamilton app to enter. Broadway Grand Rapids says each lottery opens at 10 a.m. on Fridays and closes at noon the following Thursday before the subsequent week’s show.

Winners are expected to be notified through email and via push alert between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The performing arts company says winners must claim their tickets and pay for them within two hours of notification.

We’re told winners may buy up to two tickets.

Broadway Grand Rapids advises that each participant is allowed one entry and that additional entries will be disqualified.

All lottery tickets can be acquired two hours before each performance at will call with a photo ID, according to Broadway Grand Rapids. They say tickets are invalid if they are resold.

Hamilton is scheduled to run Feb. 8–20. Check the Broadway Grand Rapids website for short-notice ticket availability.

