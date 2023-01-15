'Winter's a Drag' celebrates drag queens, supports those in need at World of Winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter's a Drag shone a light on drag queens in Calder Plaza at Saturday’s World of Winter event.

Chris came out to see a personal favorite, Brooklyn Hytes, and says it was worth withstanding the cold.

“I just love that it’s now acceptable that these things can be in the community,” says Chris. “There's a lot of time where it was definitely not accepted in the past, and now it’s a huge event where everyone can get together, see drag and celebrate diversity.”

The event brought plenty of fun in downtown Grand Rapids, but it also brought people together.

“It's a great time just to come out enjoy the queens and show our support for the LGBTQ community,” says AYA Youth Collective CEO Lauren VanKeulen.

The organization supports youth experiencing homelessness in Kent County. She says 30 to 40 percent of the youth they help are part of the LGBTQ community — and oftentimes have experienced significant trauma or neglect. All proceeds from drink sales will go to the organization.

“So many youth in Grand Rapids are sleeping outside because of how they identify or systemic issues, and we deeply believe in relationships and belonging for all youth no matter who you are,” says Director of Advancement Andy Allen. “We believe in just the power of relationships and belonging.”

World of Winter continues next weekend with an ice park and food truck rally. And there are still plenty of other fun events in the weeks to come, including performances on an ice piano, a silent disco and even a chance for kids to paint the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle.

