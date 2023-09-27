Tulip Time appoints new Board members for 2024

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time organizers have appointed new Board members for next year’s festival.

We’re told Chih-Hsuan “Sandy” Pierce (BASF) and Scott Stenstrom (Fifth Third Bank) will serve with the Board of Directors starting next month.

Pierce is BASF’s territory manager and the chair for Women in Recycling for the Institute of Scrap and Recycling Industries, organizers say. She is also a church volunteer and has served as a board member for Good Samaritan Ministries.

"Tulip Time is one of my daughter’s and my favorite events because the bright tulips and all the visitors bring joy to our community," Pierce said. "It's incredible to see what we as a community can accomplish when we all work together. The event makes me proud and reminds me how truly blessed we are as residents of Holland."

Stenstrom is currently Fifth Third Bank’s Marketing and Communications director, according to festival officials. He has served with Fifth Third for nearly three decades and acted as the race director for the River Bank Run. Stenstrom also participated as a committee member at Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Hope College’s Parents’ Council.

“Festivals like Tulip Time are what makes the lakeshore such a great destination spot to visitors from around the world,” says Stenstrom. “I’ve enjoyed Tulip Time from the curb as a young boy, to dressing in my Dutch costume for a parade! I look forward to joining this great team.”

Next year’s Tulip Time runs May 4–12, 2024.

