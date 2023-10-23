Spectrum Autism Center to hold open house for new Wyoming location

WYOMING, Mich. — Spectrum Autism Center (SAC) is scheduled to hold an open house for its new location in Wyoming this week.

The open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12–2 p.m. inside the Wesley Park United Methodist Church at 1150 32nd St. SW.

Families are invited to stop by, meet their professional team and discover why SAC is a leading provider for applied behavior analysis (ABA) services.

We’re told drinks, games, trick-or-treating, crafts and sensory activities will be provided.

“I love being part of the Spectrum team! It has been wonderful to see everyone go the extra mile in helping our clients reach their highest potential!” says Director of Training Mike Humphrey. “The values of Spectrum have really shined within our treatment and care for the clients.”

Visit SAC’s website for more on their services and other information.

READ MORE: New Ph.D. program in autism could help spur new research

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube