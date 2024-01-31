Snow or no snow, celebrate winter Try-Athlon in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If this warm winter weather has got you missing some of the best parts of being in West Michigan during the snowy months, you are in luck because on Feb. 11, the Michigan Winter Try -Athlon will be held at Muskegon State Park.

This family-friendly event will combine fun competition with instruction for first-time athletes in luge, speed skating and a biathlon-range target shoot. There will be staff from the Muskegon Sports Council on hand to teach how to get through these competitions in continuous 20-minute clinics at each venue, snow or no snow.

"We have artificial ice here and we could have speed skating on artificial ice," said Muskegon Sports Council President Mark Jastrzembski. "We have the regular ice luge track, but if that's not operable, we have a backup. Summer we'll lose track and ... if there's not enough snow on the on the trails to cross-country ski, we're gonna have either bike racing on the big rink that we have or we could have biathlon, which is run and then shoot."

Registration for the event is open now and can be found here.

The Muskegon Sports Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is responsible for the operation of the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

