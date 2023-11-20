Season opening for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink delayed to Nov. 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ice skaters will have to wait a little bit longer to skate at Rosa Parks Circle this year.

The city of Grand Rapids announced Monday the community ice rink will open to the public Thursday, Nov. 30.

It was originally scheduled to open Nov. 24.

City officials say the weather is predicted to be warmer than expected, prompting the delay.

We’re told the ice rink will be open every day from then on through Feb. 25, 2024, when weather conditions are favorable.

It costs $4 for adults 18 and up to enter the rink, according to the city. People 17 and under receive admission for $2.

Reserve a time slot online. Walk-ups are accepted.

More dates will be listed two weeks in advance beginning Nov. 27, the city says.

