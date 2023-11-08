Ice rink to reopen at Rosa Parks Circle Nov. 24

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rosa Parks Circle ice rink is scheduled to make its seasonal return this month!

The city of Grand Rapids says the ice rink will be open to the public on Friday, Nov. 24. A kickoff event will be held at 10 a.m.

We’re told the rink will be open every day through Feb. 25 as long as weather cooperates.

“The ice-skating season is a highly anticipated winter kickoff for our community,” says Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “It’s one of the many ways in which we promote Grand Rapids as a four-season destination for outdoor fun.”

It costs $4 for adults over 18 to enter the rink. Admission is $2 for children 17 and under.

Walk-up visits are permitted but guests may reserve time slots online. Dates will be posted two weeks in advance.

The city says the annual Christmas tree lighting will be held at the rink Dec. 1.

Visit the city’s website for events and other information.

