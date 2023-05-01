RendeZoo to raise money for conservation, education at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is scheduled to hold its biggest fundraiser of the year to educate patrons and continue its mission to rescue endangered species.

This year’s RendeZoo, themed after “Conservation in Color,” will occur at the zoo Friday, June 9 from 7–10:30 p.m.

We’re told the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival will serve as a vibrant backdrop for the fundraiser, which will include animal interactions, food, a silent auction and live entertainment.

“RendeZoo is a fun opportunity to help support John Ball Zoo and the important work it does to educate the community, care for its animals and protect wildlife and wild places,” says Development Events Manager Kelsea Wierenga. “We encourage our community to join us for this exciting evening. The work we do at the Zoo relies on your philanthropic support.”

Admission is $150, which the zoo says includes two drink tickets and food by Donkey Taqueria and Applause Catering + Events.

Mac Daddy is expected to perform live from the Central Plaza stage.

Tickets can be purchased from the zoo’s website. Become a sponsor here.

