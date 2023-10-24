Registration open for Kids' Food Basket's 18th annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) invites the public to join them for the 18th annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run this Thanksgiving!

Community members and their pets are all welcome to run, walk or wobble in this year’s race. Proceeds go toward KFB and its services.

KFB provides 10,000 meals each day to children in 60 West Michigan schools.

“We look forward to sharing this day of gratitude with our community every year,” says Vice President of Communications Kim Moore. “The energy around Gobble Wobble is always palpable as people line up with their loved ones, sometimes even in costume! It’s a fun way to begin the holiday while making an impact.”

We’re told the event will be held at East Grand Rapids Middle School starting at 8 a.m.

The event starts with a shorter course for kids 12 and under, according to KFB.

Sign up online to register.

Want to volunteer for the event? Sign up here.

