‘Feeding Our Future’: Kids’ Food Basket launches fundraiser for new Muskegon location

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) has launched a fundraiser Wednesday to purchase and redevelop property for a new location in Muskegon.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit says the new space will allow them to distribute more food to children experiencing food insecurity along the lakeshore.

“We've been in a church basement operating out of a church basement for the past 11 years in Muskegon,” says President & CEO Bridget Clark Whitney, “and while that's been great, … it was no longer feasible for us to stay there and continue to scale … for what the Muskegon Community has asked from us.”

The new facility will be located at 209 E Apple Ave.

We’re told the silent phase of the campaign raised $1.7 million. The total cost is estimated at $2.7 million.

“We're really grateful for the donors and the supporters and the volunteers who've already rallied around Kids’ Food Basket and around this mission in this campaign already,” adds Whitney. “Now we are publicly launching this campaign and asking the West Michigan community to rally around Muskegon so that together we can be a healthier, stronger West Michigan for us all.”

KFB says more than 16,000 live on or around the poverty line in Muskegon County, and close to two thirds of its students are eligible free or discounted lunch.

Renovations on the new facility are estimated to wrap up in fall 2024.

Visit KFB’s website for more information on the fundraising campaign.

