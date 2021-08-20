Registration open for 2021 Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2021 Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m., according to event organizers.

They say the event pays tribute to the first responders who sacrificed themselves to rescue others in the wake of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Participants will reportedly climb the equivalent of the 110 stories that comprised the World Trade Center.

We’re told tickets for that evening’s baseball games will be discounted at half price for registered participants.

Click here for registration and other information.

