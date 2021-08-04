Parchment library to host 9/11 memorial exhibit next month

PARCHMENT, Mich. — The Parchment Community Library plans to host a memorial and exhibit in remembrance of 9/11 next month.

We’re told September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World will be displayed on the library’s main floor throughout September.

Hours of operation starting Sept. 1 will be Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to the p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library tells us.

The exhibit was put together by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum with the help of the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to the Parchment Community Library.

