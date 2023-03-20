New animals to make debut at John Ball Zoo this Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New animals are set to make their debut at the start of John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) 2023 season this Friday!

The zoo says it added bald eagles, a sloth, a coati and a snow leopard.

We’re told new goats and sheep will also make their zoo debut at Red’s Hobby Farm after several others retired weeks ago.

“We are so excited to welcome our community back for a new season,” says CEO Peter D’Arienzo. “Along with new animals joining the Zoo family, we’re looking forward to getting our community excited about conservation of wildlife and wild places. It’s always special to welcome back our families so they can continue learning, having fun and making memories at John Ball Zoo.”

Guests can also expect to see a new look, including new signage, logo and a redesigned website.

The zoo opens for the season Friday, March 24. Their hours are as follows through April:

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Weekends: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or on site.

