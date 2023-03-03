8 goats, 1 sheep retire from JBZ petting zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) celebrated the retirement of nine of its senior animals Friday!

Eight of the zoo’s goats and one sheep will no longer appear at the petting zoo as they spend the rest of their twilight years at a farm, where the zoo says they will continue to receive care.

We’re told the oldest among the retired animals is 16 years old.

“These animals have been amazing ambassadors for the Zoo and the care we provide every species,” says Education Coordinator Nick Milbratz. “The touch component they allow helps inspire future generations to care for animals and have a personal connection with them. We are so thankful to have cared for these goats and sheep at John Ball Zoo, and we know they will be happy, safe and well cared for during their retirement.”

The zoo held a retirement party where volunteers and staff members had the chance to feed them and offer well wishes before the animals' departure.

JBZ explains animals are re-homed to farms or other zoos after the site is inspected and confirmed to uphold the standards established by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

The zoo hopes to add new goats and sheep before it opens for the season March 24.

