LIVE NOW: 50th annual Ms. Wheelchair America finals

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Ms. Wheelchair America
Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 18:13:44-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The final round of the 50th annual Ms. Wheelchair America event airs Saturday night, according to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation.

Watch live:

This year’s contestants, consisting of 30 women with disabilities, gave their respective platform speeches Friday night, the rehabilitation center tells us. Their speeches can be viewed here.

We’re told the event is not a typical beauty contest and that judges will select the winner that is most “accomplished and articulate” in advocating for those with with disabilities.

READ MORE: Mary Free Bed to host 50th annual Ms. Wheelchair America

