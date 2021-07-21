Watch
Mary Free Bed to host 50th annual Ms. Wheelchair America

Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 19:07:34-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Ms. Wheelchair America is scheduled to return after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, according to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation.

The competition, celebrating its 50th year, is scheduled to run virtually from Aug. 9 –14.

The competitors will comprise of 30 women with disabilities from around the nation, Mary Free Bed tells us, adding that judging began this week.

The public will be able to view the final pair of evening events on social media Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, the rehabilitation center informed us.

