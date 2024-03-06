Laughing to support a worthy cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A beloved West Michigan comedy festival is back. Gilda's LaughFest kicks off Wednesday. Nationally known artists and some local artists are set to take the stage.

"I will say some of these artists are just phenomenal," Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Vice President of Development Shawn Campbell said.

The 14th annual Gilda's LaughFest is making its return.

"There's something for everyone from clean comedy to sketch and improv to anything goes and our dirty show," Campbell said.

The festival runs from March 6–10 with some big acts like Demetri Martin and Piff the Magic Dragon.

"I had the opportunity to see Piff at his Vegas show. So, super excited to see him and Mr. Pickles, his dog. Who doesn't love a little comedy magic and a cute pet?" Campbell added.

Campbell always looks forward to this show.

"We have a lot of local favorites. River City Improv and Pop Scholars are at Wealthy Theater Friday and Saturday night. Her friend's at the Comedy Project over off of Leonard there. They have performances on Friday and Saturday night too," she added.

What really puts a smile on Campbell's face are the people Gilda's Club can help through LaughFest.

"Gilda's Club Grand Rapids exists to provide free cancer and increase support for our community, helping to ensure that nobody's navigating that life's tough stuff alone," Campbell explained.

And one night this year is dedicated to showing the Club's support for those facing a similar battle with cancer.

"It is a showcase of a few different artists who are going to do some comedy but also share their cancer journey. And that is such a great connection to what we do each and every day," Campbell said.

Proceeds from LaughFest and its high-five campaign support free cancer and grief emotional health programs. Campbell says Meijer is matching donations up to $20,000.

