Meet Piff the Magic Dragon, one of the headliners for Gilda's Club Laughfest

From America's Got Talent to The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, Piff the Magic Dragon is flying over to West Michigan to perform at Laughfest on March 8.

The comedian and magician recently released his first special, "Reptile Dysfunction," and is bringing that same comedy to Grand Rapids to support Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids.

He joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share more details on his upcoming show.

Piff the Magic Dragon will be performing at Fountain Street Church at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at laughfestgr.org.