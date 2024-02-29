LaughFest 2024 is almost here! Here are the headliners for the funny-fest

Laughfest is coming to Grand Rapids from March 6-10, and not only will people get a good laugh, they'll be helping to raise money for a good cause.

Gilda’s LaughFest, the nation’s first-ever community-wide festival of laughter, has quickly earned a reputation for being one of the nation’s marquee events for both participants and artists. This festival features stand-up, improv, showcases and a variety of seriously funny stuff.

All proceeds from LaughFest benefit the programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, a free community with a comprehensive program of education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops, and social activities designed to support emotional health.

Headliners for 2024 include Demetri Martin, Piff the Magic Dragon, Tammy Pescatelli, and Josh Johnson.

For more information and a list of events, visit laughfestgr.org/.